01.02.2023 21:52:00
CARFAX WINS NATIONAL WORKPLACE AWARD
CARFAX Recognized by Energage Based on Employee Feedback
CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX is being recognized as a 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award winner by Energage for prioritizing its people-first culture. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces survey; winners are chosen based solely on feedback gathered anonymously through an Energage employee engagement survey.
"Carfax takes work-life balance to heart and embodies a spirit of fun and positive energy," said Erica Fairbanks, user experience design manager. "I feel lucky I get to work with creative colleagues on products that help millions of people. I love my job!"
The unique culture at CARFAX is defined by the company's set of principles, known as the Playbook. It emphasizes teamwork and playing to employee strengths. The CARFAX work environment is a rare blend of high-achieving, high-energy team members working together in a casual setting. CARFAX delivers on the 'work-life balance' part of its Playbook through programs that help improve the mental and physical health of team members. In 2023, CARFAX employees will again enjoy a 4-day work week from Memorial Day through the Labor Day weekend, letting them better enjoy their summer.
The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX is a leader in consumer-information technology with a database of more than 30 billion records. Outside of the office, Team CARFAX dedicates its time and energy to support local charities.
CARFAX currently has more than 1,200 employees – more than 200 joined Team CARFAX in 2022 alone. Find your career at CARFAX by visiting www.carfax.com/careers.About CARFAX
CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services such as CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.
S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carfax-wins-national-workplace-award-301736632.html
SOURCE CARFAX
