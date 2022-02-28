Cargo Strategy Launches in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargo, one of the premiere B2B advertising and marketing solutions and services agencies in North America, today announced the opening of Cargo Strategy in Amsterdam. The new division of Cargo will serve clients as a strategic marketing consultancy and customer experience pilot testing center. Cargo Strategy joins Cargo Agency and Cargo Studios to form the company's complete, integrated suite of global consulting, advertising, and marketing services offerings.

Top U.S. B2B Agency Opens Amsterdam Office

Dan Gliatta, Cargo's Chief Strategy Officer, will head Cargo Strategy and the Amsterdam office. He and his staff will work collaboratively with clients' key marketing decision makers to align and integrate an organization's business mission, objectives, and growth plans with their go-to-market strategy and primary marketing initiatives.

According to Gliatta, Cargo Strategy grew out of a steep increase in demand among the agency's clients and prospects to anticipate their customers' motivations, actions, and spending habits. The ability for organizations to foresee more accurately "what's next" is becoming even more crucial as companies seek to ensure their marketing investments yield the most effective, measurable results. Gliatta added that opening an office in Amsterdam also will help Cargo as they seek to acquire and serve additional international clients.

"Cargo has a very strong track record of assisting some of the world's best-known and most compelling brands accelerate their business growth," says Gliatta. "By strategically identifying, crafting, planning, and testing our clients' approaches with their small to medium-sized business customer segments and sales channels, we have been able to help them reach, engage, and substantially grow their SMB customer base."

Cargo Strategy's goal is to help marketers deliver more value within their enterprises, and offers the following core services:

Brand, Customer and Market Strategy, Analysis, and Insights

Go-To-Market Strategy, Analysis, and Insights

Strategic Marketing Plan Development

Marketing Research and Analysis

Marketing Campaign Analysis and Optimization

Customer Experience (CX) Strategy and Analysis

Route-To-Market Strategy and Analysis

Tech Stack Strategy and Analysis

Pilot Programs, Campaigns and Scaling Strategies

Strategic Workshops and Playbooks

Gliatta adds that he believes Cargo offers some key points of difference when compared with traditional marketing consultancies and advertising agencies that provide strategic services. Those points include:

Future-focused, B2SB Marketing® Expertise

Experts in helping enterprise companies, and their sales networks, better market and sell to small business.

Over a decade of strategic experience working with global brands like Intel, Microsoft, 3M , Daimler, Mercedes-Benz, Bridgestone, Lenovo and other Fortune100 companies.

, Daimler, Mercedes-Benz, Bridgestone, Lenovo and other Fortune100 companies. Focused on "what's next" in the SMB customer segment while not disrupting marketing's focus and demands on "what's now."

The Predictive Competitive Advantage

Building and combining evidence-based and experience-based insights to drive more predictive marketing actions.

Testing, optimizing, and scaling pilot strategies and ideas to allow enterprise brands to secure and maintain a competitive advantage and leadership position over their competition.

Arming marketing teams with the intel, insights, and confidence to showcase how investments in marketing will drive business results.

Digital and Data-driven Strategic Solutions

Predicting and optimizing the SMB Buyer Journey and Experience (CX) to meet increasing customer digital demands and expectations.

Leveraging Zero, First and Third-party data to inform and drive marketing and creative decisions.

Testing and optimizing digital solutions before authorizing and activating full scale rollouts

End-to-End Marketing and Sales Integration

Providing full-scale, end-to-end marketing solutions through Cargo Strategy, Cargo Agency, and Cargo Studios integration.

Ensuring seamless and efficient collaboration and integration among company marketing teams, sales teams, and networks.

Supplement and/or complement existing company teams to drive marketing and sales channel and partner alignment at the early stages of strategy and planning.

Speed and Agility

Work and deliver strategic solutions that meet the increasingly faster demands of internal stakeholders and external customers.

Quickly test and scale future-focused strategies and ideas.

Work in a collaborative and iterative process to empower enterprise marketing teams to confidently meet the demands of today, while preparing for tomorrow.

With offices in Greenville, SC, USA, Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Toronto, Canada, Cargo has been delivering advertising and marketing solutions and services to clients since its founding in 2006. The agency specializes in connecting big brands with small to medium-sized business customers, and services some of the world's largest and best-known companies. You can learn more about Cargo at www.thecargoagency.com/strategy

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cargo-strategy-launches-in-amsterdam-301489990.html

SOURCE Cargo