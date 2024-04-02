|
02.04.2024 16:30:00
Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Byström, Leif
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 2 APRIL 2024 AT 5:30 PM (EEST)
Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Byström, Leif
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Byström, Leif
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Cargotec Corporation
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20240402102530_151
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-28
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 882 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 882 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com
