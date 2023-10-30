Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
30.10.2023 08:50:00

Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Eskola, Jaakko

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 30 OCTOBER 2023 AT 9:50 AM (EET)

Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Eskola, Jaakko

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Eskola, Jaakko
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Cargotec Corporation
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20231027142145_119
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-10-27
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 192 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 192 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,800 people. www.cargotec.com


