30.10.2023 08:50:00
Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Kemppi-Vasama, Teresa
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 30 OCTOBER 2023 AT 9:50 AM (EET)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kemppi-Vasama, Teresa
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Cargotec Corporation
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20231027142145_116
Transaction date: 2023-10-27
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 111 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 111 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,800 people. www.cargotec.com
