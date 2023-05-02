CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 2 MAY 2023 AT 3:00 PM EEST



Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Lindholm, Casimir

____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Casimir Lindholm

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Cargotec Oyj

LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 30427/6/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-04-28

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013429

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10 Unit price: 51.1 EUR

(2): Volume: 125 Unit price: 51.15 EUR

(3): Volume: 28 Unit price: 51.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 163 Volume weighted average price: 51.14693 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-04-28

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013429

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 499 Unit price: 51.12 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 499 Volume weighted average price: 51.12 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-04-28

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013429

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7 Unit price: 51.08 EUR

(2): Volume: 12 Unit price: 51.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 19 Volume weighted average price: 51.09263 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-04-28

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013429

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 91 Unit price: 51.1 EUR

(2): Volume: 167 Unit price: 51.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 258 Volume weighted average price: 51.13236 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-04-28

Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013429

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7 Unit price: 51.08 EUR

(2): Volume: 7 Unit price: 51.15 EUR

(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 51.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 15 Volume weighted average price: 51.114 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-04-28

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013429

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 286 Unit price: 51.1 EUR

(2): Volume: 333 Unit price: 51.2 EUR

(3): Volume: 220 Unit price: 51.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 839 Volume weighted average price: 51.1528 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-04-28

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013429

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7 Unit price: 51.08 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 7 Volume weighted average price: 51.08 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com



Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

