|
02.05.2023 14:00:00
Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Lindholm, Casimir
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 2 MAY 2023 AT 3:00 PM EEST
Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Lindholm, Casimir
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Casimir Lindholm
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Cargotec Oyj
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 30427/6/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-04-28
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10 Unit price: 51.1 EUR
(2): Volume: 125 Unit price: 51.15 EUR
(3): Volume: 28 Unit price: 51.15 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 163 Volume weighted average price: 51.14693 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-04-28
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 499 Unit price: 51.12 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 499 Volume weighted average price: 51.12 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-04-28
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7 Unit price: 51.08 EUR
(2): Volume: 12 Unit price: 51.1 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 19 Volume weighted average price: 51.09263 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-04-28
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 91 Unit price: 51.1 EUR
(2): Volume: 167 Unit price: 51.15 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 258 Volume weighted average price: 51.13236 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-04-28
Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7 Unit price: 51.08 EUR
(2): Volume: 7 Unit price: 51.15 EUR
(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 51.1 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 15 Volume weighted average price: 51.114 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-04-28
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 286 Unit price: 51.1 EUR
(2): Volume: 333 Unit price: 51.2 EUR
(3): Volume: 220 Unit price: 51.15 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 839 Volume weighted average price: 51.1528 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-04-28
Venue: POSIT (XPOS)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7 Unit price: 51.08 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 7 Volume weighted average price: 51.08 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cargotec Oyj
|52,35
|1,26%
