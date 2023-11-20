Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Pelkonen, Mikko

20.11.2023 15:00:00

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 20 NOVEMBER 2023 AT 4:00 PM (EET)

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mikko Pelkonen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Cargotec
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 43997/4/6

Transaction date: 2023-11-20
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (RECEIVED)

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 225 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 225 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,800 people. www.cargotec.com


