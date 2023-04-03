|
03.04.2023 15:00:00
Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Puolakka, Mikko
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 3 APRIL 2023 AT 4:00 PM (EEST)
Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Puolakka, Mikko
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Puolakka, Mikko
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Cargotec Corporation
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20230331112027_96
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-31
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 11162 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 11162 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cargotec Oyj
|44,40
|-0,31%
