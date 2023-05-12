|
12.05.2023 16:00:00
Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: van Roozendaal, Michel
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 12 MAY 2023 AT 5:00 PM (EEST)
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Michel van Roozendaal
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Cargotec Oyj
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 31601/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-10
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9598 Unit price: 54.1 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 9598 Volume weighted average price: 54.1 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-10
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 332 Unit price: 54.1 EUR
(2): Volume: 70 Unit price: 54.15 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 402 Volume weighted average price: 54.10871 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com
