Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: van Roozendaal, Michel



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Michel van Roozendaal

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Cargotec Oyj

LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 31601/5/6

Transaction date: 2023-05-10

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013429

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9598 Unit price: 54.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 9598 Volume weighted average price: 54.1 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-10

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013429

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 332 Unit price: 54.1 EUR

(2): Volume: 70 Unit price: 54.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 402 Volume weighted average price: 54.10871 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com



Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

