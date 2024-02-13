13.02.2024 17:30:00

Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 13.2.2024

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 13 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
    
    
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 13.2.2024  
    
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange   
    
Trade date          13.2.2024  
Bourse trade        Buy  
Share                 CGCBV  
Amount            12 000Shares 
Average price/ share   59,8776EUR 
Total cost           718 531,20EUR 
    
    
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 449 043 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 13.2.2024  
    
    
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation   
    
Nordea Bank Oyj   
    
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen  
    
    
    



For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com

