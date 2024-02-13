CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 13 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET) CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 13.2.2024 In the Helsinki Stock Exchange Trade date 13.2.2024 Bourse trade Buy Share CGCBV Amount 12 000 Shares Average price/ share 59,8776 EUR Total cost 718 531,20 EUR Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 449 043 shares including the shares repurchased on 13.2.2024 On behalf of Cargotec Corporation Nordea Bank Oyj Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen









For further information, please contact:



Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670



Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com

