24.07.2023 17:30:00

Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 24.7.2023

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 24 JULY 2023 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
   
   
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 24.7.2023 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date          24.7.2023 
Bourse trade        Buy 
Share                 CGCBV 
Amount            16 500Shares
Average price/ share   44,3560EUR
Total cost           731 874,00EUR
   
   
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 39 043 shares
including the shares repurchased on 24.7.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen 
   
   
   




For further information, please contact:
Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 570 1878

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,700 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cargotec Oyjmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cargotec Oyjmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cargotec Oyj 43,80 -2,36% Cargotec Oyj

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Zinsentscheid naht: ATX & DAX schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen schließlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren leichter. Asiens Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen