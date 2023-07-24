CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 24 JULY 2023 AT 6.30 PM (EET) CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 24.7.2023 In the Helsinki Stock Exchange Trade date 24.7.2023 Bourse trade Buy Share CGCBV Amount 16 500 Shares Average price/ share 44,3560 EUR Total cost 731 874,00 EUR Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 39 043 shares including the shares repurchased on 24.7.2023 On behalf of Cargotec Corporation Nordea Bank Oyj Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen













For further information, please contact:

Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 570 1878



Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,700 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment