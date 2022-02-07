07.02.2022 17:30:00

Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 7.2.2022



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 7 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
   
   
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 7.2.2022
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date7.2.2022 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareCGCBV 
Amount28,903Shares
Average price/ share41.6165EUR
Total cost1,202,841.70EUR
   
   
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 253 743 shares
including the shares repurchased on 7.2.2022 
   
   
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation 
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   










For further information, please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105
Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

