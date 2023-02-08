08.02.2023 17:30:00

Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 8.2.2023



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 8 FEBRUARY 2023 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
   
   
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 8.2.2023
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date8.2.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareCGCBV 
Amount7,000Shares
Average price/ share47.3842EUR
Total cost331,689.40EUR
   
   
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 231 840 shares
including the shares repurchased on 8.2.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation 
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   


For further information, please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105
Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment


