CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 12 JUNE 2024 AT 12:00 P.M. (EEST)

Cargotec has applied for Kalmar to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

Cargotec Corporation ("Cargotec”) announced on 1 February 2024 the approval of a demerger plan concerning the partial demerger of Cargotec (the "Demerger Plan”) according to which all assets, debts and liabilities of Cargotec relating to the Kalmar business area or mainly serving the Kalmar business area shall be transferred without a liquidation procedure to a new Kalmar Corporation ("Kalmar”) (the "Demerger”).

The Annual General Meeting of Cargotec held on 30 May 2024 resolved on the Demerger in accordance with the Demerger Plan. Upon the completion of the Demerger, the shareholders of Cargotec shall receive as demerger consideration one (1) new share of the corresponding share class (i.e., class A or class B) in Kalmar for each class A and class B share owned in Cargotec.

Cargotec has today filed a listing application with Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki”) to list Kalmar’s class B shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. The completion of the Demerger is expected to be registered in the Finnish Trade Register on or about 30 June 2024, and trading in Kalmar’s class B shares is expected to commence on or about 1 July 2024 under the share trading code "KALMAR”. The ISIN code of Kalmar’s class B shares will be FI4000571054. The new ISIN code of Cargotec’s class B shares upon the completion of the Demerger will be FI4000571013.

For more information:

Carina Geber-Teir, Head of Investor Relations and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, Cargotec, tel. +358 40 729 1670

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s vision is to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services, moving goods in critical supply chains around the world. Kalmar offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries, the company's sales on a carve-out basis in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion and it employed around 5,000 people on a carve-out basis as at 31 March 2024. www.kalmarglobal.com

About Cargotec

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,300 people. www.cargotec.com



