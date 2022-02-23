CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 23 FEBRUARY 2022 AT NOON (EET)

Cargotec publishes its 2021 annual report and financial statements

Cargotec's annual report 2021 and financial statements for the financial year 1 January–31 December 2021 have been published in English and Finnish.

The Annual Report 2021 consists of the annual review, financial review, corporate governance statement and remuneration report. The financial review includes the Board of Directors’ report, the financial statements, and the auditor’s report. The Disclosure on non-financial issues section in the Board of Directors’ report has been prepared through consultation of several reporting frameworks and guidelines, including the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The annual report’s review section highlights Cargotec’s strategy and performance in 2021, providing links to additional information on the company website, for example. It also aims to describe Cargotec’s impacts on the surrounding world in broader terms around value creation and key impacts, as well as acknowledge the various types of value created, eroded and preserved for Cargotec’s key stakeholders.

In the Board of Directors’ report, Cargotec for the first time also reports the group sales, capital expenditure and operating expenditure according to the EU taxonomy classification system. In 2021, the proportion of taxonomy-eligible economic activities in Cargotec’s total turnover was 100 percent, 100 percent in the capital expenditure, and 100 percent in the operational expenditure.

Together with the annual report, Cargotec publishes the Board of Directors’ report and the consolidated financial statements as an XHTML file in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. Authorised Public Accountant Firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Cargotec’s ESEF consolidated financial statements. The assurance engagement has been conducted in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3000. The XHTML file is available in Finnish.

Together with the annual report, Cargotec also publishes its GRI index for the year 2021. The independent limited assurance report is included in the GRI index.

All materials are available on the company website at www.cargotec.com.

APPENDICES

Cargotec annual report 2021, Cargotec-2021-12-31-fi.zip (XHTML file, in Finnish), Cargotec GRI index 2021

For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Päivi Koivisto, Vice President, Sustainability, tel. +358 20 777 4000

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

