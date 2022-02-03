CARGOTEC CORPORATION, FINANCIAL STATEMENTS REVIEW 2021, 3 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 1:30 PM EET

Cargotec’s financial statements review 2021: Record orders, supply chain challenges limited sales and profitability growth

- Strong market environment in all businesses

- Record year for service business

- The overall sales impact of the delivery delays in the fourth quarter was EUR 80 million

- Electric offering available in all product categories

The figures in this financial statements review are based on Cargotec Corporation’s audited 2021 financial statements.

October–December 2021 in brief: Record quarter for services

Orders received increased by 9 percent and totalled EUR 1,051 (963) million.

Order book amounted to EUR 2,847 (31 Dec 2020: 1,824) million at the end of the period.

Sales increased by 4 percent and totalled EUR 910 (873) million.

Service sales increased by 10 percent and totalled EUR 289 (262) million.

Service and software sales represented 33 (35) percent of consolidated sales.

Operating profit was EUR 8 (18) million, representing 0.9 (2.0) percent of sales. Operating profit includes items affecting comparability worth EUR -37 (-52) million.

Comparable operating profit decreased by 35 percent and amounted to EUR 45 (70) million, representing 5.0 (8.0) percent of sales.

Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR 60 (196) million.

Net income for the period amounted to EUR -8 (7) million.

Earnings per share was EUR -0.13 (0.10).

January–December 2021 in brief: Gain from Navis sale increased the operating profit considerably

Orders received increased by 42 percent and totalled EUR 4,427 (3,121) million.

Order book amounted to EUR 2,847 (31 Dec 2020: 1,824) million at the end of the period.

Sales increased by 2 percent and totalled EUR 3,315 (3,263) million.

Service sales increased by 7 percent and totalled EUR 1,076 (1,005) million.

Service and software sales represented 35 (36) percent of consolidated sales.

Operating profit was EUR 356 (70) million, representing 10.7 (2.2) percent of sales. The operating profit includes items affecting comparability worth EUR 124 (-156) million. The operating profit increased mainly due to gain from the Navis software business sale.

Comparable operating profit increased by 2 percent and amounted to EUR 232 (227) million, representing 7.0 (6.9) percent of sales.

Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR 169 (296) million.

Net income for the period amounted to EUR 247 (8) million.

Earnings per share was EUR 3.82 (0.13).

Outlook for 2022

Cargotec expects its comparable operating profit for 2022 to improve from 2021 (EUR 232 million).

Cargotec’s key figures

MEUR Q4/21 Q4/20 Change 2021 2020 Change Orders received 1,051 963 9% 4,427 3,121 42% Service orders received 308 265 16% 1,162 987 18% Order book, end of period 2,847 1,824 56% 2,847 1,824 56% Sales 910 873 4% 3,315 3,263 2% Service sales 289 262 10% 1,076 1,005 7% Software sales* 9 44 -78% 95 166 -42% Service and software sales, % of sales 33% 35% 35% 36% Eco portfolio sales 166 219 -24% 626 777 -19% Eco portfolio sales, % of sales 18% 25% 19% 24% Operating profit 8.3 17.6 -53% 355.7 70.4 > 100% Operating profit, % 0.9% 2.0% 10.7% 2.2% Comparable operating profit 45.5 69.8 -35% 231.5 226.7 2% Comparable operating profit, % 5.0% 8.0% 7.0% 6.9% Income before taxes 4.7 4.5 3% 333.1 34.5 > 100% Cash flow from operations before financing items and taxes 59.7 195.8 -70 % 169.3 296.4 -43% Net income for the period -8.2 6.6 < -100 % 246.7 8.1 > 100% Earnings per share, EUR -0.13 0.10 < -100 % 3.82 0.13 > 100% Interest-bearing net debt, end of period 414 682 -39% 414 682 -39% Gearing, % 26.8% 52.4% 26.8% 52.4% Interest-bearing net debt / EBITDA** 0.9 3.2 0.9 3.2 Return on capital employed (ROCE), last 12 months, %*** 14.5% 2.8% 14.5% 2.8% Personnel, end of period 11,174 11,552 -3% 11,174 11,552 -3%

*Software sales include automation software and, until 1 July 2021, the strategic business unit Navis



**Last 12 months’ EBITDA

In the calculation of the balance sheet related key figures, the assets held for sale and liabilities related to assets held for sale are included in the applicable account groups, even though in the balance sheet they are presented on one row.

Cargotec changed the definition of the alternative performance measure comparable operating profit starting from 1 January 2021 to align it with the definition used in the merger prospectus. In addition to the items significantly affecting comparability, the restated comparable operating profit will also exclude the impacts of the purchase price allocation. 2020 comparison figures have been restated according to the new definition. As a result, in 2020 the comparable operating profit increased by EUR 6 million in the fourth quarter and EUR 23 million in the financial year. Additional information regarding the changed definition is presented in the stock exchange release published on 29 March 2021.

Cargotec’s CEO Mika Vehviläinen: Strong demand throughout the year, supply chain challenges continued during the second half of the year

The year 2021 was twofold. The improving market situation and increasing economic activity boosted our orders received to a record level, and our main demand drivers - number of containers handled at ports globally, construction activity, new vessel contracting - grew significantly. However, as the year progressed, component shortages and global logistics challenges proved to be more difficult than what we had estimated, causing delays to our deliveries. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, market predictability was exceptionally challenging.



In 2021, orders received increased by 42 percent compared to the comparison period. The order increase was particularly noticeable in short-cycle products (Hiab and Kalmar’s mobile equipment) but also the project business orders increased clearly both in Kalmar and in MacGregor. Our order book grew by 56 percent and, as an example, Hiab’s order book nearly doubled when compared to the previous year. Strong demand and extended short-cycle product delivery times affected the growth of our order book.



Despite the strong demand, our sales increased by only 2 percent due to lower project deliveries in Kalmar and MacGregor as well as the sale of the Navis business. In addition, component shortages and global logistics challenges limited growth in Hiab and in Kalmar mobile equipment. We estimate these factors to have affected our sales by approximately EUR 80 million during the fourth quarter. We work in close cooperation with our suppliers to ensure component availability but estimate that component and logistics challenges to continue in 2022.



Cargotec’s comparable operating profit increased by 2 percent to EUR 232 million, driven by higher comparable operating profit in Hiab. Challenges in the delivery chain and added costs thereof impacted Kalmar’s result in particular, causing its comparable operating profit to decrease by 5 percent. Despite MacGregor’s positive market development, due to one-time cost overruns related to new product developments in offshore wind energy vessel projects during the last quarter, MacGregor’s result for the whole year turned negative.



Our service business reached a new record when services sales increased by 7 percent and services orders received by 18 percent compared to the previous year. Examples of good progress in services include Kalmar’s multi-year service agreements with Outokumpu’s Tornio stainless steel plant in Finland, and with Holmen Iggesund’s mill in Sweden. Service and software business sales constituted 35 percent of our total sales in 2021.



The eco portfolio sales represented 19 percent of Cargotec’s total sales. The customer interest towards eco-efficient equipment is increasing. As an example, more than a quarter of the forklift truck orders in 2021 were fully electric. Going forward, we will be able to better meet the growing demand for electrical equipment, as Kalmar introduced three all-electric solutions in December. With these launches Cargotec can offer electric products in all of its product categories.



Cargotec refined its vision and strategy in April. Our vision is to become the global leader in sustainable cargo flow and our strategic breakthrough objectives are sustainability and profitable growth. Practical examples of executing the strategy in 2021 include the development of the fully electric offering as well as our agreement with SSAB to work on the introduction of fossil-free steel to the cargo handling industry. In concrete terms, Cargotec aims to reduce the CO2 emissions of its value chain by 1 million tons by 2024.



During the year we completed the sale of the Navis business, which had an approximately EUR 230 million positive impact on our operating profit. The proceeds enable R&D investments in the fields of electrification, digitalisation, robotisation and automation, and further investments in acquisitions. As an example, Hiab acquired the demountables manufacturer Galfab in the US and, to speed up the development and launch of robotic solutions across the mobile equipment offering, Kalmar signed a joint development agreement with Coast Autonomous Inc. in the US.



On 1 October 2020, Cargotec Corporation and Konecranes Plc announced their combination agreement and a merger plan to combine the two companies through a merger. Extraordinary general meetings of Cargotec and Konecranes held on 18 December 2020 approved the merger. Competition authorities in the EU, UK, and US, among others, are reviewing the proposed transaction. In August, Cargotec and Konecranes received an unconditional approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation, the competition authority in China, for their planned merger.



As previously communicated, Cargotec and Konecranes have continued their dialogue and cooperation with relevant competition authorities to find satisfactory ways to mitigate concerns raised by the competition authorities to secure approvals to complete the merger of Cargotec and Konecranes. Based on ongoing dialogue with the authorities, the remedy requirements are more complex than expected.



Cargotec and Konecranes have discussed remedies with relevant competition authorities based on a commitment offered to the European Commission to divest Konecranes' Lift Truck business and Cargotec's Kalmar Automation Solutions. Both companies consider the offered remedy package as sufficient and feasible. Further investigations regarding the proposed remedies and negotiations with relevant competition authorities regarding antitrust concerns continue.



Cargotec and Konecranes are awaiting the authorities’ decisions and continue to work towards the merger being completed by the end of H1 2022. Until all merger closing conditions are met and the deal is completed, both companies continue to operate fully separately and independently. More information about the merger is available from the web address www.sustainablematerialflow.com.



I would like to thank Cargotec employees for their work and dedication during the year 2021 as well as our customers, shareholders and partners for the trust and cooperation.

Reporting segments’ key figures

Orders received

MEUR Q4/21 Q4/20 Change 2021 2020 Change Kalmar 513 445 15% 2,063 1,401 47% Hiab 384 417 -8% 1,713 1,210 42% MacGregor 153 100 53% 652 511 28% Internal orders 0 0 0 -1 Total 1,051 963 9% 4,427 3,121 42%

Order book

MEUR 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 Change Kalmar 1,302 842 55% Hiab 985 503 96% MacGregor 560 480 17% Internal order book 0 0 Total 2,847 1,824 56%

Sales

MEUR Q4/21 Q4/20 Change 2021 2020 Change Kalmar 430 411 5% 1,512 1,529 -1% Hiab 339 295 15% 1,250 1,094 14% MacGregor 141 168 -16% 553 642 -14% Internal sales 0 -1 -1 -1 Total 910 873 4% 3,315 3,263 2%

Operating profit

MEUR Q4/21 Q4/20 Change 2021 2020 Change Kalmar 32.6 19.5 68% 344.5 61.8 > 100% Hiab 34.0 25.0 36% 144.7 97.3 49% MacGregor -32.1 -12.6 < -100% -40.0 -48.2 17% Corporate administration and support functions -26.2 -14.3 -84% -93.5 -40.7 < -100% Total 8.3 17.6 -53% 355.7 70.4 > 100%

Comparable operating profit

MEUR Q4/21 Q4/20 Change 2021 2020 Change Kalmar 36.5 30.6 19% 120.1 126.1 -5% Hiab 40.4 41.7 -3% 166.3 128.8 29% MacGregor -23.7 5.7 < -100% -14.7 6.6 < -100% Corporate administration and support functions -7.7 -8.2 6% -40.1 -34.9 -15% Total 45.5 69.8 -35% 231.5 226.7 2%

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

