Cargotec’s interim report January–March 2022: Improved profitability despite supply chain challenges

- New strategy focusing on sustainability and higher financial performance

- Excellent progress in services and in Hiab continued

- Uncertainty on deliveries due to component availability continues

January–March 2022 in brief: Strong demand continued

Orders received increased by 2 percent and totalled EUR 1,135 (1,115) million.

Order book amounted to EUR 3,151 (31 Dec 2021: 2,847) million at the end of the period.

Sales increased by 17 percent and totalled EUR 851 (730) million.

Service sales increased by 12 percent and totalled EUR 284 (254) million.

Service sales represented 33 (35) percent of consolidated sales.

Eco portfolio sales increased by 38 percent and totalled EUR 202 (147) million.

Eco portfolio sales represented 24 (20) percent of consolidated sales.

Operating profit was EUR 37 (25) million, representing 4.4 (3.4) percent of sales. The operating profit includes items affecting comparability worth EUR -28 (-27) million.

Comparable operating profit increased by 26 percent and amounted to EUR 65 (52) million, representing 7.7 (7.1) percent of sales.

Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR -70 (51) million. Cash flow was negative due to increase in net working capital stemming mainly from higher inventories.

Net income for the period amounted to EUR 21 (10) million.

Earnings per share was EUR 0.33 (0.15).

Outlook for 2022

Cargotec expects its comparable operating profit for 2022 to improve from 2021 (EUR 232 million).

Cargotec’s key figures

MEUR Q1/22 Q1/21 Change 2021 Orders received 1,135 1,115 2% 4,427 Service orders received 307 299 2% 1,162 Order book, end of period 3,151 2,217 42% 2,847 Sales 851 730 17% 3,315 Service sales 284 254 12% 1,076 Service sales, % of sales 33% 35% 32% Eco portfolio sales 202 147 38% 626 Eco portfolio sales, % of sales 24% 20% 19% Operating profit 37.5 24.5 53% 355.7 Operating profit, % 4.4% 3.4% 10.7% Comparable operating profit 65.3 51.6 26% 231.5 Comparable operating profit, % 7.7% 7.1% 7.0% Income before taxes 30.2 18.3 65% 333.1 Cash flow from operations before financing items and taxes -70.3 51.2 < -100 % 169.3 Net income for the period 21.1 9.6 > 100 % 246.7 Earnings per share, EUR 0.33 0.15 > 100 % 3.82 Interest-bearing net debt, end of period 573 739 -22% 414 Gearing, % 37.8% 58.6% 26.8% Interest-bearing net debt / EBITDA* 1.2 3.5 0.9 Return on capital employed (ROCE), last 12 months, % 15.3% 2.9% 14.5% Personnel, end of period 11,282 11,449 -1% 11,174

* Last 12 months’ EBITDA

In the calculation of the balance sheet related key figures, the assets held for sale and liabilities related to assets held for sale are included in the applicable account groups, even though in the balance sheet they are presented on one row.

Cargotec’s CEO Mika Vehviläinen: New refocused strategy, improved profitability despite supply chain challenges

The year 2022 has started eventfully. We refocused our strategy at the end of March. Sustainability and profitable growth remain our breakthrough objectives but, going forward, we focus on developing Hiab, Kalmar mobile equipment and straddle and shuttle carriers, as well as related services (Core businesses). The decision to refocus the strategy follows the decision of the Boards of Directors of Cargotec and Konecranes to cancel the planned merger after the negative resolution of the UK Competition & Markets Authority. Along with the strategy refocus, we announced our plans to exit Kalmar's heavy port cranes business, and started an evaluation of strategic options of MacGregor.



Hiab and refocused Kalmar offer their customers lifecycle services as well as market leading equipment and technologies. During the last eight years, their comparable operating profit margins have been above 10 percent. A large installed base with related services forms the basis of these businesses with both of them holding leading market positions in structurally attractive markets.



Our refocused strategy enables additional investments in research, development and M&A in our core businesses, providing us a good position to further enhance our business through electrification, robotics and digitalisation.



The market environment has also evolved strongly during the first quarter. The persisting coronavirus pandemic and the related restriction measures have caused global delivery and logistics challenges, as a result of which also the level of Inflation has risen. China’s strong blockage measures pose a risk that these challenges will continue.



Russia’s attack on Ukraine is cruel and unjustified. We comply with the international sanctions imposed on Russia and have stopped our sales in Russia and Belarus. The direct impacts of the attack on Cargotec's business have so far been limited. However, in the form of component availability challenges and accelerating inflation, for example, the indirect effects of the crisis on the global economy and our business are significant.

We have responded to these challenges by continuing the price increases we started last year, engaging in an active supplier cooperation, and building alternative supply chains.



Despite the uncertain market situation, demand for our core businesses continued strong. Hiab reached its all-time second highest orders received while Kalmar’s demand remained on a strong level. Our sales increased by 17 percent during the first quarter, even when component challenges still had a negative effect on our sales development. We estimate the supply chain challenges to continue also during the rest of the year.



The positive development of our service business continued with orders received increasing by two percent to 307 million euros, which is close to an all-time record. Service sales increased by 12 percent to 284 million euros.

Also the customer interest towards our eco portfolio is strong. As examples, Hiab received a record order for electric truck mounted forklifts and Kalmar was awarded its first orders for the world’s first fully electric reachstackers. Kalmar’s order to provide the world's first electric reachstacker with a combined charging system to Norway as well as Hiab’s record order also include five-year service agreements. The eco portfolio sales also progressed well, increasing as much as by 38 percent from the comparison period and reaching a 24 percent share of Cargotec total sales. In the future, as 28 new products were added to the eco portfolio and Hiab presented its third all-electric truck mounted forklift model, we will be able to respond even better to the demand for sustainable equipment.



Our comparable operating profit increased by 26 percent to 65 million euros. This illustrates well the excellent resilience and agility of our business when, despite supply chain challenges, we were able to improve our profitability.

Reporting segments’ key figures

Orders received

MEUR Q1/22 Q1/21 Change 2021 Kalmar 499 529 -6% 2,063 Hiab 482 425 13% 1,713 MacGregor 154 161 -5% 652 Internal orders 0 0 0 Total 1,135 1,115 2% 4,427

Order book

MEUR 31 Mar 2022 31 Dec 2021 Change Kalmar 1,449 1,302 11% Hiab 1,125 985 14% MacGregor 577 560 3% Internal order book 0 0 Total 3,151 2,847 11%

Sales

MEUR Q1/22 Q1/21 Change 2021 Kalmar 372 324 15% 1,512 Hiab 340 287 18% 1,250 MacGregor 140 119 18% 553 Internal sales 0 0 -1 Total 851 730 17% 3,315

Operating profit

MEUR Q1/22 Q1/21 Change 2021 Kalmar 22.7 18.0 26% 344.5 Hiab 43.5 33.1 31% 144.7 MacGregor -5.7 -7.9 28% -40.0 Corporate administration and support functions -23.0 -18.6 -23% -93.5 Total 37.5 24.5 53% 355.7

Comparable operating profit

MEUR Q1/22 Q1/21 Change 2021 Kalmar 28.5 20.2 41% 120.1 Hiab 48.6 38.8 25% 166.3 MacGregor 0.1 3.3 -96% -14.7 Corporate administration and support functions -12.0 -10.7 -12% -40.1 Total 65.3 51.6 26% 231.5

