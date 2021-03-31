CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 31 MARCH 2021 AT 1:30 PM (EEST)

Cargotec's transfer of own shares based on incentive programmes

The Board of Directors of Cargotec Corporation has on 23 March 2021 decided on a directed share issue related to the reward payments for share based incentive programmes. The share reward payments are related to performance period 2019–2020 of Cargotec’s share-based incentive programme launched in 2017 as well as second matching period of matching share programme and 2019 restricted shares programme launched in 2019.

In the share issue, 75,691 own class B shares held by the company have been transferred today without consideration to the key employees participating in the share-based incentive programmes in accordance with the programme-specific terms and conditions. More detailed information about the launch and the terms and conditions of the programmes is available in stock exchange releases published on 8 February 2017 and on 20 February 2019.

After the transfer of shares, Cargotec holds a total of 224,840 own class B shares.

The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 19 March 2019. According to the authorisation, the Board of Directors can decide on a share issue amounting to a maximum of 952,000 class A shares and 5,448,000 class B shares.

Cargotec Corporation

The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

