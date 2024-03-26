CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 26 MARCH 2024 AT 5:30 PM (EET)

Cargotec's transfer of own shares based on incentive programmes

The Board of Directors of Cargotec Corporation has today on 26 March 2024 decided on a directed share issue related to the reward payments for share-based incentive programmes. In the share issue, 172,993 own class B shares held by the company will be transferred on Thursday 28 March 2024 without consideration to the key employees participating in the share-based incentive programmes in accordance with the programme-specific terms and conditions.

The share reward payments are related to the performance periods 2021–2023, 2022–2024, and 2023–2025 of Cargotec's share-based incentive programmes, restricted share programmes 2022–2024 and 2023–2025, and the restricted share unit programme 2022–2024. More detailed information about the launch and the terms and conditions of these programmes are available in the stock exchange releases published on 4 February 2021,13 May 2022 and 2 February 2023.

After the transfer of shares, Cargotec holds a total of 384,050 own class B shares.

The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2023. According to the authorisation, the Board of Directors can decide on a share issue amounting to a maximum of 952,000 class A shares and 5,448,000 class B shares.



Cargotec Corporation

The Board of Directors



For further information, please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

