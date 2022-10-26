CARHARTT, RUMPL LAUNCH OUTDOOR COLLECTION JUST IN TIME FOR FALL

The limited-edition Carhartt x Rumpl collection is built for versatility and seamless transitions from the jobsite to outdoor adventures

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As fall weather brings on seasonal activities like camping, hiking and other outdoor excursions, premium workwear brand, Carhartt, has partnered with technical outdoor blanket brand, Rumpl to launch a new, limited-edition collection designed to fuel hardworking people with their next outdoor adventure s comfortably.

United by a shared love for getting outside, the Carhartt x Rumpl collection remains true to each brand's origins, featuring functional, lightweight, and durable products. The line offers a variety of rugged – yet comfortable – products for any outdoor occasion, including a first-of-its-kind poncho, a variety of blankets, a stuffable pillowcase and beverage blankets, all inspired by Carhartt and Rumpl's iconic styles and colors.

"From jobsite to the great outdoors, Carhartt is synonymous with protecting people from the elements," said Brian Spiro, strategic partnerships, and influencer marketing manager at Carhartt. "With shared values of developing gear built to work, built to last and designed to help people embrace adventure, the Rumpl collection underscores Carhartt's commitment to versatility, sustainability and high-quality gear ready for whatever the outdoors bring."

Rumpl, the leader in premium and technical blankets, strives to make blankets for everyone and everywhere. The new collection marks the first time Rumpl blankets will utilize Carhartt's classic duck brown and unique camouflage designs.

"Rumpl is always on the lookout for iconic brands that align with our values of making premium outdoor gear and activewear for everyday life. Carhartt is exactly that," says Wylie Robinson, founder and CEO at Rumpl. "Our hope with this new collection is to build off the heritage of the Carhartt brand and create a unique collection of products that our shared consumers can bring to their everyday outings, whether that's tailgating with friends after a long day of work or warming up after a cold day fishing."

The Carhartt x Rumpl collection includes:

NanoLoft Puffy Blanket (50 th Anniversary Camo) : Made with a proprietary synthetic alternative to down, the NanoLoft Puffy blanket traps warmth inside small pockets of air to efficiently preserve heat, regardless of conditions. Built for cold weather and rugged conditions, this limited-edition blanket features Carhartt's heritage camo print straight of out the archives.





: Made with a proprietary synthetic alternative to down, the NanoLoft Puffy blanket traps warmth inside small pockets of air to efficiently preserve heat, regardless of conditions. Built for cold weather and rugged conditions, this limited-edition blanket features Carhartt's heritage camo print straight of out the archives. Original Puffy Blanket : Inspired by bright fluorescent colors in the field, the Original Puffy Blankets will keep users cozy whether braving the elements or cuddled up around the campfire.





: Inspired by bright fluorescent colors in the field, the Original Puffy Blankets will keep users cozy whether braving the elements or cuddled up around the campfire. Sherpa Puffy : The sherpa puffy is where tradition meets contemporary – Carhartt's iconic brown with Rumpl's new school attitude. Bringing Carhartt Sherpa Fleece lining paired with Rumpl's 100 percent Post-Consumer Recycled, DWR treated Polyester ripstop, this blanket will keep users cozy after a long day at the job site or camp site.





: The sherpa puffy is where tradition meets contemporary – Carhartt's iconic brown with Rumpl's new school attitude. Bringing Carhartt Sherpa Fleece lining paired with Rumpl's 100 percent Post-Consumer Recycled, DWR treated Polyester ripstop, this blanket will keep users cozy after a long day at the job site or camp site. The Beverage Blanket 6 Pack : Stuff drinks in the ultimate compressible beverage blanket with The Beverage Blanket 6 Pack. Cold beverages? Good. Cold hands? Bad. Once done wearing, hang the Beverage Blanket up using the attached snap.





: Stuff drinks in the ultimate compressible beverage blanket with The Beverage Blanket 6 Pack. Cold beverages? Good. Cold hands? Bad. Once done wearing, hang the Beverage Blanket up using the attached snap. Stuffable Pillowcase: The Stuffable Pillowcase is packable and lightweight to join you on any road trip, red eye, or thru-hike. Just stuff a jacket, hoodie, or whatever you find at the bottom of your pack for a choose-your-own-comfort instant pillow. The attached stuff sack lets you pack away your pillowcase, ensuring no nap gets left behind.





The Stuffable Pillowcase is packable and lightweight to join you on any road trip, red eye, or thru-hike. Just stuff a jacket, hoodie, or whatever you find at the bottom of your pack for a choose-your-own-comfort instant pillow. The attached stuff sack lets you pack away your pillowcase, ensuring no nap gets left behind. Sherpa Puffy Poncho: Designed to endure the elements, the Original Puffy Poncho is built with a 100 percent post-consumer recycled shell. The poncho features a Durable Water Repellent (DWR)-treated body, 5K laminated waterproof shoulders and a hood to keep users dry and stylish. Packed with a post-consumer recycled insulation and lined with Carhartt Sherpa fleece, this poncho will keep users cozy while enduring the elements.

The full Carhartt x Rumpl collection is available at Rumpl.com and in select Scheels and Dick's Sporting Goods retail locations. Select pieces of the collection are available at Carhartt.com and in Carhartt retail stores.

About Carhartt

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

About Rumpl

Based in Portland, Oregon, Rumpl makes Blankets for Everywhere. Utilizing material technologies commonly found in activewear and outdoor gear, Rumpl aims to modernize the everyday blanket. Rumpl's high-quality, versatile blankets keep you comfortable no matter where you are. The materials have been tested and proven in harsh environments, yet specifically selected for comfort and durability. Rumpl believes the blanket you use every day deserves the same attention to detail as a sleeping bag you might use ten times a year. The end result is a premium and multi-purpose blanket that can be used anywhere you go ... or when you don't go anywhere. www.rumpl.com.

