Caribou Biosciences: FDA Grants Fast Track Designation To CB-011

(RTTNews) - Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (CRBU) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to CB-011, which is being developed for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. CB-011 is the second product candidate from the company's allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy platform and is being evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in the CaMMouflage Phase 1 trial.

"Fast Track designation for CB-011 allows us instrumental interactions with the FDA as we progress our clinical development and regulatory plans for CB-011. This designation could not be more timely as we recently dosed our first patient in the CaMMouflage Phase 1 trial," said Syed Rizvi, MD.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.