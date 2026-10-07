Caribou Biosciences Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVT6 / ISIN: US1420381089
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07.10.2026 16:48:39
Caribou Biosciences Stock Falls 43%
(RTTNews) - Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (CRBU) is down 43.35 percent, losing $0.4920 to $0.6430 on Wednesday. The move comes after the clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company yesterday announced plans to discontinue further development of its two allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy programs, vispa-cel for relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma and CB-011 for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
Caribou Biosciences is currently trading at $0.6430, down from the previous close of $1.1350 after opening at $0.6200 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $0.5460 and $0.6551 during the session, with trading volume at 14.33 million shares versus average volume of 1.33 million.
The company said the financing environment for allogeneic CAR-T therapies has made it increasingly difficult to secure the capital needed to advance the programs. Caribou will significantly reduce its workforce, with most reductions expected by the fourth quarter of 2026, and its board has approved a review of strategic alternatives, including a potential merger, acquisition or business combination.
Shares have traded between $0.5460 and $3.5350 over the past 52 weeks.
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