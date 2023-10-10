Carina Åkerström nominated as new Board Member in SkiStar

The Nomination Committee in SkiStar AB proposes that Carina Åkerström be elected as a new member of SkiStar's Board at the Annual General Meeting in December. This since SkiStar's current Board Member Sara Karlsson has informed the Nomination Committee that she declines re-election.

Carina Åkerström was born in 1962 and has a law degree. Carina has been employed at Handelsbanken since 1986 and has held a number of positions within the bank. She is currently Board Member and resigning President and CEO of the bank. In addition, Carina is a Board Member in the Swedish Bankers' Association, in Holmen AB as well as in the World Childhood Foundation.

"We are very pleased to be able to propose Carina Åkerström as a new member of SkiStar's Board. With her experience and deep knowledge in the capital market as well as proven virtuous leadership qualities, Carina will be able to make a strong contribution to SkiStar's Board. On behalf of the Nomination Committee, I would also like to thank Sara Karlsson for her commitment and efforts on the Board during her time in SkiStar," says Per Gullstrand, chairman of the Nomination Committee, in a comment.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals will be presented in the notice to SkiStar's Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 9 December 2023.

