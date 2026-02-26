CAI International Aktie
WKN DE: A0MLRM / ISIN: US12477X1063
|
26.02.2026 23:36:56
Caris Life Sciences Swings To Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (CAI) on Thursday reported a sharp increase in fourth-quarter revenue and swung to profitability.
For the fourth quarter, revenue increased to $292.9 million from $129.9 million a year earlier. For the full year 2025, revenue rose to $812.0 million from $412.3 million in 2024.
The company posted net income of $82.0 million, or $0.28 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a net loss of $61.9 million, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier. For the full year 2025, net loss widened to $538.0 million, or $3.22 per share, compared with $378.3 million, or $10.66 per share, in the prior year.
For full-year 2026, Caris expects revenue in the range of $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion, representing growth of approximately 23% to 26% compared to 2025.
The company expects molecular profiling revenue to grow approximately 21% to 22% year over year in 2026, and pharma and research revenue to be in the range of $75 million to $85 million.
Caris also anticipates operating expenses of $590 million to $595 million in 2026 and expects to remain positive on free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA.
CAI is currently trading after market at $22.20, up $2.96 or 15.38 percent on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CAI International IncShs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu CAI International IncShs
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Bilanz im Fokus: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schließt stärker -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Donnerstagshandel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Donnerstag nahe der Nulllinie, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegen konnte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Richtung.