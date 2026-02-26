CAI International Aktie

CAI International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MLRM / ISIN: US12477X1063

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.02.2026 23:36:56

Caris Life Sciences Swings To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (CAI) on Thursday reported a sharp increase in fourth-quarter revenue and swung to profitability.

For the fourth quarter, revenue increased to $292.9 million from $129.9 million a year earlier. For the full year 2025, revenue rose to $812.0 million from $412.3 million in 2024.

The company posted net income of $82.0 million, or $0.28 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a net loss of $61.9 million, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier. For the full year 2025, net loss widened to $538.0 million, or $3.22 per share, compared with $378.3 million, or $10.66 per share, in the prior year.

For full-year 2026, Caris expects revenue in the range of $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion, representing growth of approximately 23% to 26% compared to 2025.

The company expects molecular profiling revenue to grow approximately 21% to 22% year over year in 2026, and pharma and research revenue to be in the range of $75 million to $85 million.

Caris also anticipates operating expenses of $590 million to $595 million in 2026 and expects to remain positive on free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA.

CAI is currently trading after market at $22.20, up $2.96 or 15.38 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CAI International IncShs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu CAI International IncShs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.02.26 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

NVIDIA-Bilanz im Fokus: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schließt stärker -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Donnerstagshandel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Donnerstag nahe der Nulllinie, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegen konnte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen