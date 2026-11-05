Caris Q3 Profit Falls On Higher Expenses; Raises FY26 Revenue Guidance After 27% Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (CAI) reported a decline in third-quarter net income as expenses increased. The TechBio company posted 27% revenue growth for the quarter and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $15.25 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to $24.32 million, or $0.08 per share, a year earlier.

Total Revenue rose to $275.36 million from $216.83 million, led by molecular profiling services. Growth in the business was primarily driven by higher clinical case volume and improved average selling prices.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped to $44.42 million in Q3 2026, while in the corresponding quarter last year adjusted EBITDA was $51.20 million.

As of September 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term marketable securities totaled $767.38 million.

Caris now expects full year 2026 revenue of $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion, representing growth of 28% to 29% from $812 million in 2025. It reaffirmed its forecast for approximately 20% growth in clinical therapy selection volume.

At close on Wednesday, CAI was up 1.13% at $33.22.

In overnight trading, shares fell 12.85% to $28.95.