10.09.2024

Carisma, Moderna To Expand Collaboration; Moderna Nominates Two Autoimmune Disease Targets

(RTTNews) - Carisma Therapeutics (CARM) announced the expansion of in vivo chimeric antigen receptor macrophage and monocyte collaboration with Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) to include the nomination of two targets for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Carisma and Moderna will leverage Carisma's CAR-M technology and Moderna's mRNA/LNP platform to develop in vivo macrophage engineering approaches in the nominated autoimmune disease targets. Carisma will receive research funding and is eligible to receive development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, plus royalties on net sales of any products that are commercialized under the collaboration. Carisma will be responsible for the discovery and optimization of development candidates. Moderna will lead the clinical development and commercialization of therapeutics.

Carisma retains all rights in autoimmune disease beyond the two nominated targets, which will be exclusively partnered with Moderna.

