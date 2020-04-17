Carl Black Orlando allows customers to shop for and purchase a car online

ORLANDO, Fla., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are being urged to stay home as much as possible for the foreseeable future. Still, many individuals require vehicles for making essential trips, or just getting out of the house for a long and solitary drive.

It's because of this necessity that car dealership sales and service centers have been allowed to stay open throughout the quarantine orders here in Florida. But while dealerships remain open, some big changes are being made to their operations to come as close as possible to ensuring the safety of employee and customer alike.

Carl Black Orlando, a dealership serving Orlando and the surrounding area, is currently offering customers the ability to complete the entire car shopping process online. Individuals may use the dealership's website to peruse the inventory, schedule a test-drive (which can then be performed from home) and set up payments/financing. The ordeal will culminate in the delivery of the newly-purchased vehicle to the customer's door.

Carl Black Orlando is also hosting specials offers from GM that are intended to help citizens deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus while still getting the vehicle that they need. The automaker is offering 0% APR for 84 months along with no payment for 120 days on select models. To qualify, prospective customers must have their credit approved.

Those intrigued by the online shopping process and special offers noted above are encouraged to head to the Carl Black Orlando website at http://www.carlblackorlando.com. Alternatively, a phone call can be made to 888-502-0763. The dealership is still open and being heavily sanitized, so individuals can head to its location (while practicing social distancing) at 11500 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando if they desire.

SOURCE Carl Black Orlando