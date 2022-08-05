|
05.08.2022 07:19:39
Carl Zeiss Meditec 9-month Operating Result Slightly Declines
(RTTNews) - Carl Zeiss Meditec (CZMWF.PK) reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 275.9 million euros for the first nine months of fiscal year, slightly below the previous year's level of 282.8 million euros. Earnings per share increased to 2.14 euros from 2.04 euros. EBIT margin was 20.7% compared to 23.6%. Adjusted EBIT margin was 21.2% compared to 23.9%.
Revenue was 1.33 billion euros in the first nine months of fiscal year compared to 1.20 billion euros, corresponding to an increase of 11.2%, or up 9.8% adjusted for currency effects. Order intake increased at a much higher rate than revenue, rising 36.0% to 1.75 billion euros.
The company said its outlook for fiscal 2021/22 is substantiated. Revenue is expected to be at least around 1.8 billion euros, while EBIT margin is estimated be in the upper range of the previous forecast range of 19-21%.
In the medium term, the company expects EBIT margin to develop to a level sustainably above 20%.
