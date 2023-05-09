Carl Zeiss Meditec H1 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Backs FY23 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK), a German manufacturer of optical systems, reported Tuesday that its first-half earnings per share fell 12.1 percent to 1.26 euros from prior year's 1.44 euros.

Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT declined to around 143.9 million euros from 177.3 million euros a year ago, reflecting unfavorable product mix and increase in operating costs.

The EBIT margin was 14.8 percent, down from prior year's 20.7 percent. Adjusted for special effects, EBIT fell to 149.3 million euros from 181.3 million euros last year, and adjusted EBIT margin dropped to 15.3 percent from 21.2 percent last year.

Carl Zeiss Meditec generated revenue of around 974.5 million euros in the first six months of fiscal year 2023, 14 percent higher than prior year's 855.4 million euros. Adjusted for currency effects, revenue grew 12.4 percent.

Looking ahead, Carl Zeiss Meditec consolidated its projections for fiscal year 2023.

Revenue is still expected to increase to around 2.1 billion euros, which, according to current estimates, corresponds to the previous target of growth at least on a par with the underlying markets. The EBIT margin is still expected to be between 17 percent and 20 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.