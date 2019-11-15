Carla Okrina's newly released "The Girl Who Threw Away Her Colors" is a wonderful storybook that examines the joy that colors bring into our lives every day

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Girl Who Threw Away Her Colors": a delightful tale that reminds the readers that an absence of color and individuality can create a world that is dull and grey. "The Girl Who Threw Away Her Colors" is the creation of published author Carla Okrina, a great believer of God and family.

Okrina writes, "This little girl is free, free to be whoever she is supposed to be. Luckily she has the best job in the world—adding colors to all the earth. She has always been happy adding every beautiful color but what happens when she grows tired of her job, throws away her colors, and starts thinking only of herself? Journey with her as she discovers a world without colors."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Okrina's new book is a fascinating account that urges the readers to slow down and appreciate the beauty and uniqueness in everyday life.

This book gives a remarkable message to the readers that while it may appear it is our similarities that bring us together, it is actually our individualities; our own unique "colors."

View a synopsis of "The Girl Who Threw Away Her Colors" on YouTube.

