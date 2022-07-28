Carlisle Companies Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $301.5 million, or $5.73 per share. This compares with $99.3 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 58.1% to $1.85 billion from $1.17 billion last year.

Carlisle Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $301.5 Mln. vs. $99.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.73 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.99 -Revenue (Q2): $1.85 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.