10.02.2022 23:37:56

Carlisle Companies Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $128.1 million, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $80.6 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.2% to $1.376 billion from $988.3 million last year.

Carlisle Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $128.1 Mln. vs. $80.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.41 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.67 -Revenue (Q4): $1.376 Bln vs. $988.3 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Carlisle Companies Inc.mehr Nachrichten