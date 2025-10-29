Carlisle Companies Aktie
WKN: 871884 / ISIN: US1423391002
|
29.10.2025 23:19:19
Carlisle Companies Incorporated Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results; Revenue Up 1%
(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL), a supplier of building envelope products, released its third-quarter results ended on September 30, 2025.
The company posted a net income of $214.2 million or $4.97 per share, a decrease from $244.3 million or $5.30 per share a year ago, and adjusted net income of $241.2 million or $5.61, down slightly from $268.9 million or $5.78 per share in the same quarter last year.
CSL reported a revenue of $1.35 billion, a 1 percent year-over-year increase from $1.34 billion last year.
The firm said its business benefited from healthy commercial re-roofing demand but faced headwinds in new construction and residential markets due to higher rates and distribution-channel disruptions.
Carlisle increased its full-year share repurchase target to $1.3 billion and issued $1.0 billion of debt for added flexibility.
For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects consolidated revenues to decline by a low single-digit percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin to come in at approximately 21 percent.
CSL ended Wednesday's session at $331.23, a 2.72% decline, and slipped to $330.00 after hours, down 0.37% on the NYSE.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Carlisle Companies Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
29.07.25
|Ausblick: Carlisle Companies legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.06.25
|ECB beat inflation without heavy economic costs, says departing hawk (Financial Times)
|
27.05.25
|ECB hawk calls for rate cut pause until September amid trade tensions (Financial Times)
|
18.05.25