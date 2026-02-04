Carlisle Companies Q4 Profit Dwon, Sales Edge Up; Announces $1 Bln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies, Incorporated (CSL), a supplier of construction products, reported lower fourth-quarter profit compared with the prior year, reflecting higher costs and expenses.

The company also announced its plan to buy back up $1 billion of shares in 2026.

Income from continuing operations totaled $133.4 million or $3.19 per share, down from $162.4 million or $3.56 per share in the prior-year period. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $3.90 per share.

Operating income for the quarter declined to $190 million from $224 million in the same period of 2024.

Quarterly revenue edged up to $1.128 billion from $1.123 billion a year earlier.

For fiscal 2026, the company sees revenues to increase low-single-digit percentage year-over-year.

Carlisle Companies shares rose more than 3% in after-hours trading after closing Tuesday at $355.84, up 3.60%.