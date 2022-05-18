Carlisle Wide Plank Floors Launches Essentials Collection

New, American-made line offers quick delivery, lower price point with standardized specifications

STODDARD, N.H., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlisle Wide Plank Floors, the leader in artisan-crafted wide plank hardwood flooring for residential and commercial spaces, has introduced the Essentials Collection, a line of eight popular colors on White Oak that currently ship in eight weeks. With names such as Cashmere, Leather, Merino, Pearl, Pewter, Suede, Tweed and Velvet, the wide plank floors in the Essentials Collection are inspired by time-honored fabrics and materials that pair with everything. Color tones in the collection range from subtle whites and gray washes to deeply pigmented browns and blacks, offering a foundation for a range of architectural and interior design styles.

The American-made line combines the handcrafted quality of Carlisle floors with a set menu of selections that enable the company to hold inventory to expedite shipping and reduce costs. Floors in the Essentials Collection are priced below the company's comparable custom floors and the minimum order is just 400 square feet – half the minimum of other Carlisle collections.

"We wanted to buck the trend toward much longer lead times and higher costs caused by the global disruption in the supply chain. With the Essentials Collection, we provide an option that offers the Carlisle quality with shorter lead times and an enticing price point," explains Chris Sy, company President.

The Essentials Collection uses American-sourced White Oak. The heirloom-grade engineered planks in the collection are offered in two- to ten-foot lengths. Each plank is six inches wide and 5/8 inch thick, with a smooth texture and an extra matte sheen. While customization is available, eight-week turnaround and lower pricing is only available for orders using standard specifications.

The collection can be ordered through Carlisle showrooms or by contacting Carlisle directly.

For more information, visit www.wideplankflooring.com

About Carlisle Wide Plank Floors

Carlisle Wide Plank Floors has been creating fine, wide plank wood floors for more than 50 years. Using a time-honored process, Carlisle handcrafts one plank at a time, whether the floor is selected from the company's extensive curated collections or completely custom. Carlisle is committed to responsibly sourcing timber grown in America's forests and selects only the highest quality wood for its floors. Headquartered in Stoddard, NH, Carlisle also has showrooms in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C..

