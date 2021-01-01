Carlos Mabry From Washington, D.C., Becomes "POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year" During "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021" On ABC

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just after midnight, dick clark productions and POWERBALL® announced Carlos Mabry from Washington, D.C., as the winner of the POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year drawing during ABC's live broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021." Revealed live on-air by POWERBALL correspondent Jessie James Decker, Mabry was the lucky winner randomly chosen as part of a national POWERBALL promotion.

"Congratulations to the POWERBALL First Millionaire of 2021!" said May Scheve Reardon, POWERBALL Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director. "POWERBALL and its lottery partners look forward to sharing more thrilling moments of winning in the New Year, while raising funds for vital public programs and services across the country."

Returning after a successful inaugural launch in 2020, this year's promotion included 19 participating lotteries that held second-chance drawings and contests in their respective jurisdictions to determine a national pool of semi-finalists. From that pool, five finalists were randomly selected to advance to the $1 million drawing. In addition to the chance to win $1 million from POWERBALL, each finalist also received an incredible New Year's Eve at-home party prize package that included a $12,500 cash prize, deluxe surf-and-turf dinner, 70-inch LED TV, karaoke system, $500 gift certificate to Party City, and much more. Decker, who checked in with the finalists across the country throughout the night, ultimately revealed Mabry as the POWERBALL First Millionaire of 2021.

Participating lottery jurisdictions included Arizona, District of Columbia, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

About dick clark productions

dick clark productions (dcp) is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Golden Globe Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and the "Streamy Awards." Weekly television programming includes "So You Think You Can Dance" from 19 Entertainment and dcp. dcp also owns one of the world's most extensive and unique entertainment archive libraries with more than 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming. dcp is part of MRC Live & Alternative, a division of diversified global entertainment company MRC. For additional information, visit www.mrcentertainment.com

About POWERBALL

It's America's Game! Since its first drawing in 1992, POWERBALL® has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising $25 billion for good causes supported by lotteries. POWERBALL set a world record jackpot of $1.586 billion in January 2016. The record prize was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee. POWERBALL tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a POWERBALL ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. For more information, visit www.powerball.com .

