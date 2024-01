Carlos Torres Vila: “2023 was an excellent year for BBVA and 2024 will be even better”

BBVA’s senior leadership predicted on Tuesday that the bank has the ability to enhance its results in 2024, after publishing record-breaking profit in 2023. BBVA Chair Carlos Torres Vila underscored that “2023 was an excellent year for BBVA and 2024 will be even better.” This growth, he explained, will allow BBVA to have a greater impact on its shareholders, customers, employees and society as a whole. “Our net attributable profit will continue to grow this year,” stated CEO Onur Genç during the presentation of the bank’s annual results in Madrid. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao Zum vollständigen Artikel