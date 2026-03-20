BBVA Aktie

BBVA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 875773 / ISIN: ES0113211835

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20.03.2026 13:38:02

Carlos Torres Vila: “BBVA Faces 2026 With Confidence to Continue Growing and Leading Banking in the Age of Artificial Intelligence"

BBVA held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) this Friday in Bilbao, where Chair Carlos Torres Vila underscored that the bank is “better prepared for the future than ever,” despite an uncertain and changing environment, marked by trade and geopolitical tensions. “At BBVA, we are facing this context with confidence to continue growing, supported by our geographical diversification, our unique combination of growth and profitability and a strategy clearly focused on innovation,” he added. Furthermore, he underlined that BBVA has leading franchises in its core markets, disciplined execution and the best team. “Looking to 2026 we expect to outperform our competitors while increasing profitability to levels of around 20 percent. We were pioneers in the digital transformation, with tremendous success, and once again, we are going to lead banking in the age of artificial intelligence,” the BBVA Chair said.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
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