13.01.2026 08:11:12
Carlos Torres Vila: “BBVA Will Have €49 Billion in Top-Quality Capital in the New Strategic Cycle”
In an interview on BBVA’s corporate website, the bank’s Chair, Carlos Torres Vila, took stock of 2025, which he described as “a magnificent year, with BBVA in its best moment,” and shared his outlook for 2026. The bank foresees continued growth in all countries and business areas, especially in sustainability and corporate banking, driven by a strategic plan that puts customers clearly at the center. BBVA also reaffirms its ambition to lead banking in the age of artificial intelligence. In this context, the Chair underlined that between 2025 and 2028, BBVA expects to “generate €49 billion in top-quality capital,” which will be used to finance organic growth and shareholder remuneration.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
