15.03.2024 13:13:17
Carlos Torres Vila: “BBVA’s ability to combine growth and profitability sets us apart from our competitors”
Carlos Torres Vila, ChairImpact on society: “In 2023, we increased our positive impact on all countries where we operate”.Shareholder distributions: “We are proposing to the AGM the distribution of more than €4 billion, 50 percent of the annual net attributable profit”.Future outlook: “In 2024, we will continue to grow profitably, creating opportunities for everyone”.Onur Genç, CEOEarnings: “Our performance puts us at the top of the European banking industry in activity growth, profitability and efficiency”.Customer-focused: “We will continue focusing on our strategy based on innovation and digitization, which will allow us to offer a better service to our customers”.Team: “The excellent earnings we are presenting are the result of the work of more than 120,000 employees who are part of BBVA”.In 2023, BBVA had great achievements financially and also in terms of value creation for all of its stakeholders. “BBVA’s ability to combine growth and profitability sets us apart from our competitors,” said Chair Carlos Torres Vila at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), held Friday in Bilbao, in northern Spain. During his speech, he predicted that following a record year for BBVA in profit and impact on society, “2024 will be even better.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
|07.03.24
|BBVA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|BBVA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.01.24
|BBVA Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.01.24
|BBVA Buy
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|BBVA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
|Banco Bilbao (BBVA) S.A. (Spons. ADRs)
|10,00
|-0,99%
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 ADR
|11 734,00
|-0,68%
|BBVA SA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)
|10,49
|3,15%
