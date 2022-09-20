Carl's Place Launches First-of-its-Kind Golf Simulator Customizer

The new 'Build Your Own' tool will offer a streamlined way to create fully customized golf simulators

MILTON, Wis., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in home entertainment products, Carl's Place is launching the first-ever Build Your Own Simulator tool. This leading technology is breaking new ground in the golf simulator industry and will offer customers the chance to build and customize a simulator or impact screen to fit any space.

With a sales model that is unique within the industry, Carl's Place has prioritized selling fully customizable golf simulators to ensure the product perfectly fits a customer's budget and space. Rather than relying on a representative or settling for a predetermined package, this new tool will encourage customers to build their individual simulators and impact screens to their own specifications. It ensures the product will fit their space and needs while allowing the choice of everything from the golf impact screen and enclosure to the software and more—all from the comfort of a desktop or mobile device.

"At Carl's Place, we believe that golf simulators should not be considered 'one size fits all'," said Carl Markestad, president and founder of Carl's Place. "We offer our customers an easy way to customize their impact screen or simulator to fit their space with unlimited size options and no added custom fees. This new BYO tool will help to alleviate common pain points, answer questions and ease and guide the customer purchasing experience, meaning more people can enjoy our products in the comfort of their homes, offices or anywhere else you want to play a virtual round of golf."

The full list of customizable options within this innovative tool include:

Home Golf Simulator, Pro Golf Simulator or Impact Screen Only

Screen Material

Screen Size

Enclosure Frame

Net Walls

Launch Monitor

Software

Hitting Mat

Projector

During the custom build process, a customer chooses preferences from the above categories to create their own personalized Carl's Place product. At the end of the online build, the BYO tool will display a summary and total cost to purchase, which gives customers full transparency and an easy way to make any necessary modifications before adding the final custom product to the shopping cart. And for those who prefer to speak with a Carl's Place representative, advice is always free and the friendly staff of experts are available to help throughout the entire process.

For more information on Carl's Place golf simulators, home theater and other home entertainment products, visit www.carlofet.com .

About Carl's Place

Carl's Place is a leader in home entertainment products, including golf simulators and home/backyard theaters. Founded in 2006 by Carl Markestad, Carl's Place originally started out selling high-quality projector screens for indoor and outdoor use. In 2014, the Milton, Wis.-based company expanded beyond screens to sell golf simulators and all the accessories needed to make a dream indoor golf setup a reality – no matter the price range or room set up. The company's most popular products include its Pro Golf Enclosure with Impact Screen , DIY Golf Simulator Enclosure Kit with Impact Screen and Home Theater Projector Screens . For more information, visit www.carlofet.com . Follow Carl's Place on Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

