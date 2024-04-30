Carlsberg Q1 Revenues Rise, Backs FY24 Outlook; To Buy Back DKK 1 Bln Shares

(RTTNews) - Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S (CABGY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter revenue grew 4.4 percent to 17.13 billion Danish kroner from last year's 16.41 billion kroner.

Organic revenue growth was 6.4 percent and revenue/hl growth was 4 percent, with positive contribution from all three regions.

Organic volume growth was 2 percent in the quarter, with growth of 0.2 percent in Western Europe, 3.1 percent in Asia and 2.2 percent in Central & Eastern Europe and India or CEEI.

Total premium beer category valume grew 8 percent, while Beyond Beer dropped 1 percent.

Further, the company announced the launch of a new quarterly share buy-back programme, amounting to 1 billion kroner.

Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen said, "We've had a solid start to the year with volume and revenue growth in all three regions. We're particularly satisfied with the growth of our premium portfolio and the volume and revenue growth in Asia, both of which are important strategic growth drivers for the Group. Q1 performance was in line with expectations, and we maintain our full-year earnings outlook."

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect organic operating profit growth of 1 percent to 5 percent.