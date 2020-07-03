Carly Castillo's newly released "You Think You Know...but you have no idea" provides a compelling discussion on the nature and power of God that inspires enlightenment

MEADVILLE, Pa., July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You Think You Know...but you have no idea": an edifying opus that tackles prevalent spiritual queries on God's majesty and existence to improve the Christian's trust and understanding of His love. "You Think You Know...but you have no idea" is the creation of published author Carly Castillo, a prolific writer with a Bachelor of Science in nutrition and a minor in sociology.

Castillo shares, "This little book is like the answer key for the Big Book. If you have ever wondered who is actually a 'true Christian' in God's eyes, this book has the answer. If you have ever wondered who is going to Heaven and how exactly they are going to get there, this book has the answer. Too often, God is represented as who we say He is instead of who He says He is. If God is real and He is who He says He is, then the final answer always comes from Him and never from us. If God is not who He says He is, then there is no reason for you to read this book at all.

"The author takes words from God's own mouth and discusses these logical problems using one-part critical thinking and one-part simple explaining. Who is God and what does He save us from? When does He save us and how? Most shockingly, why does He do it? If we understand who God is, what are the implications for how we live our lives? Does it make a difference if we vote Republican or Democrat? Can we have an abortion? Do we have to go to church?

"If you're not Christian, do you think Christians are hypocrites? Do you think they can't think for themselves? Do you think they have drunk a whole lot of that sweet red drink?

"You think you know, but you have no idea…"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carly Castillo's new book imparts powerful notions that answer commonly asked questions of faith, thereby uplifting one's discernment of God and His will in one's life.

This book is designed to reinforce every Christian's awareness of God and, in turn, instill a resounding participation in society as witnesses to the Lord and His Word.

View the synopsis of "You Think You Know...but you have no idea" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "You Think You Know...but you have no idea" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "You Think You Know...but you have no idea," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing