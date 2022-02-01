|
01.02.2022 20:54:50
Carlyle, Blackstone Mull $25B Buyout For Novartis' Sandoz Arm: Report
Investor groups Blackstone and Carlyle could join forces on a massive $25 billion bid for Novartis AG's unit (NYSE: NVS) Sandoz, Bloomberg reports, citing people close to the matter. The publication said that the private equity firms are discussing a potential joint offer for the Novartis unit. Separately, Advent International, Hellman & Friedman, and KKR & Co. are sizing ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
