06.02.2023 13:31:35

Carlyle Group Appoints Former Goldman Sachs Executive Harvey Schwartz As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) said that it has appointed former Goldman Sachs President, Harvey Schwartz, as its Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective February 15, 2023.

The appointment brings to an end Carlyle's search for a new CEO following the departure of Kewsong Lee in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Carlyle said Monday that Bill Conway will step down as Interim Chief Executive Officer, maintaining his role as Co-Chairman of the Board.

Harvey Schwartz, 58, is the former President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. He joined Goldman Sachs in 1997 and subsequently held numerous senior leadership positions including Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to Goldman Sachs, Schwartz spent a decade working at several financial firms, including at Citicorp, from 1990 through 1997.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Goldman Sachsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Goldman Sachsmehr Analysen

25.01.23 Goldman Sachs Outperform Credit Suisse Group
01.04.22 Goldman Sachs Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.01.22 Goldman Sachs Neutral UBS AG
18.10.21 Goldman Sachs Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.09.21 Goldman Sachs Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Goldman Sachs 344,45 0,67% Goldman Sachs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Abwarten vor Powell-Rede: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX-Anleger unentschlossen -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet mehrheitlich etwas höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es an Dienstag aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich Anleger unterdessen unentschlossen. An den größten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich die Anleger im Dienstagshandel unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen