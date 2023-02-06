Carlyle Group Appoints Former Goldman Sachs President Harvey Schwartz As CEO : Reports

(RTTNews) - Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has appointed former Goldman Sachs President, Harvey Schwartz, as its next chief executive officer, according to several media reports citing people familiar with the matter.

The Global investment firm is reportedly planning to announce Schwartz's appointment as soon as this week. The appointment brings to an end Carlyle's search for a new CEO following the departure of Kewsong Lee in August 2022.

Carlyle Group said in August that it appointed William Conway, Co-Founder, Non-Executive Co-Chairman of the Board, and former Co-CEO, to serve as Interim chief executive officer.