
08.11.2022 13:28:21
Carlyle Group Q3 Distributable Profit Declines
(RTTNews) - The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) reported that its third quarter distributable earnings per common share declined to $1.42 from $1.54, prior year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net income attributable to common stockholders was $281 million, or $0.77 per share compared to $532.8 million or $1.46 per share, previous year.
Total revenues were $1.09 billion compared to $1.64 billion, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.10 billion in revenue. Total Assets Under Management was $369 billion at September 30, 2022. The Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.325 per common share to holders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022, payable on November 25, 2022.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
