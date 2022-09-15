|
15.09.2022 14:59:23
Carlyle To Sell Sequa Corp. To Veritas Capital For Undisclosed Sum
(RTTNews) - Veritas Capital said on Thursday that one of its affiliates has inked a deal to acquire Sequa Corporation, parent company of Chromalloy, from funds managed by The Carlyle Group L.P.(CG).
The financial terms of transaction, expected to be closed in the fourth quarter, were not disclosed.
Brian Costa, President of Chromalloy, said: "We are honored to partner with Veritas, and we look forward to accelerating our business under their ownership. Veritas believes in our strategy and the long-term growth potential of our business enabled by our proprietary LifeX solutions. We are ready to work with Veritas to continue delivering world-class solutions and unmatched value to our customers around the world."
Chromalloy is Sequa's only remaining arm, after the firm sold its Precoat Metals business to AZZ Inc., earlier this year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Carlyle Group LPmehr Nachrichten
|
28.10.21
|The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
09.11.20
|Streetwear-Label Supreme für 2,1 Milliarden Dollar verkauft (dpa-AFX)
|
29.07.19
|Ausblick: The Carlyle Group LP vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.04.19
|Ausblick: The Carlyle Group LP gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
04.02.19
|Ausblick: The Carlyle Group LP präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
29.10.18
|Ausblick: The Carlyle Group LP mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.07.16
|Gerücht über Investoren-Interesse an HPE lässt Aktie steigen (dpa-AFX)
|
14.04.16
|NBTY, Inc. -- Moody's assigns B1 ratings to NBTY's proposed term loans; unsecured notes rated Caa1; outlook revised to stable (Moodys)
Analysen zu The Carlyle Group LPmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.