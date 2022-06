CARMA FUND I Completes First Closing of € 47 m to Accelerate the Transfer of Life-Science Research into Practice

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Evotec AG"

A consortium of strong partners has launched the CARMA FUND I as a new vehicle for the translation of promising early-stage life-science projects: the initiators, Ascenion GmbH, a life-science focused technology transfer company of the LifeScience Foundation and the Goethe-University, Frankfurt am Main with its technology transfer company Innovectis GmbH, together with the European Investment Fund (EIF), the life science company Evotec SE and other investors. The fund will be managed by CARMA FUND Management GmbH, headed by its general partners Christian Leikert and Martin Raditsch.