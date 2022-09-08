CarMax Announces Second Quarter Conference Call

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report its financial results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2022 before the market opens on September 29, 2022, and it will host a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.

Participants on the call will include Bill Nash, president and CEO, Enrique Mayor-Mora, executive vice president, CFO and Jon Daniels, senior vice president, CAF Operations. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 289-0720 (or (323) 701-0160 for international access) and entering the conference ID 3170513. A live audio webcast also will be available at investors.carmax.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at investors.carmax.com through December 21, 2022, or via telephone (for approximately one week) by dialing (888) 203-1112 (or (719) 457-0820 for international access) and entering the conference ID 3170513.

